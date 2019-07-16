Lucy Fallon will pull switch on Blackpool Illuminations 2019

Award-winning actress Lucy Fallon is to be bestowed the honour of flicking the switch on the world-famous Illuminations in her home town of Blackpool.

Lucy, who has won a host of TV awards for her role as Bethany Platt in ITV’s Coronation Street, will pull switch on the big lights in front of 20,000 people at the official Switch-On concert on the night of Friday 30 August.

Lucy Fallon performing at Blackpool Grand Theatre

The Switch-On, the biggest night in Blackpool’s year-round events programme, triggers the start of 66 nights of Illuminations, this year set to have a cutting edge new look.

Lucy said: “I’m so excited and honoured to be switching on the Illuminations in Blackpool this year - it’s always been a special tradition here and as a local girl it is going to be extra special this year for me and my family.”

The 23-year-old, who studied singing, acting and drama from the age of two, made her first public stage appearance as a dancer in pantomime at the historic Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Since joining the cast of Coronation Street in 2015 she has enjoyed a stellar rise to fame winning the National Television Award for Serial Drama Performance in 2018 and also Best Actress and Best Female Dramatic Performance in the British Soap Awards.

Lucy joins a star-studded roster of Switch-On stars including the likes of Peter Kay, Robbie Williams, Dame Barbara Windsor, Hollywood film director Tim Burton, and last year’s celebrity, Alfie Boe.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome one of our truly home-grown talents to the Switch-On stage.

“Lucy is one of the brilliant new talents in television drama and has enjoyed an incredible rise to fame over the past few years. We can’t wait for her to take the starring role on the biggest night in Blackpool’s calendar.”