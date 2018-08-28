Lucky cyclists got sneak peek of Blackpool Illuminations at Ride the Lights event

Lucky cyclists got a sneak peek of Blackpool’s Illuminations at the annual Ride the Lights event last night.

Cyclists were able to pedal along the Promenade in safety after it was closed to all motor vehicles between 7 and 10pm, giving those taking part the chance to take in the Lights in safety.

Ride the Lights 2018

Some were dressed in an array of dazzling bulbs.

The Lights Switch-On will start on the Tower Festival Headland (on the Prom in front of the Tower) at 5pm on Friday, August 31.

Global pop icon Britney Spears will perform her ‘Britney: Piece of Me’ show there the next night.