Livewire 2019 headliners revealed with US R&B superstar first to be announced

The big reveal has begun and the first pop superstar to star at this summer's Livewire Festival 2019 will be...

US hip hop star Lauryn Hill will headline the festival on Saturday, August 24.

What other pop superstars will be performing?

Festival organisers have dropped a couple of BIG clues.

This is what we know so far...

The festival headliner is a "HUGE star" and He or Her has had several number 1 hit singles - both as a successful solo artist and as part of a superstar group.

Any guesses?

The return of the Livewire Festival, which brought global superstar Will Smith to town in 2017, will take place over four days from August 22 to August 25.

The music festival, which was cancelled last summer due to ill health after a spectacular debut year in 2017, will return to the Comedy Carpet over the August bank holiday weekend.

A packed 20,000-capacity crowd turned up to see headliner Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff in the resort in 2017.

