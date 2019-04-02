Livewire 2019 headliners announced with US R&B superstar first to be revealed

Have your say

The big reveal has begun and the first pop superstar to star at this summer's Livewire Festival 2019 will be...



US hip hop star Lauryn Hill...

The 45-year-old singer and songwriter is the first pop superstar to be confirmed as a headliner at the Livewire Festival.

New Jersey native Ms Hill will perform at the Tower Headlands Arena in Blackpool Promenade on Saturday, August 24.

The former Fugees singer has enjoyed a successful solo career with number 1 hit albums including The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which sold 8 million albums.

It featured her biggest UK hit singles Ex-Factor and Doo Wop (That Thing).

What other pop superstars will be performing?

Festival organisers have dropped a couple of BIG clues.

This is what we know so far...

The festival headliners include "HUGE stars" who have had several number 1 hit singles - both as successful solo artists and as part of superstar pop groups.

Any guesses?

The return of the Livewire Festival, which brought global superstar Will Smith to town in 2017, will take place over four days from August 22 to August 25.

The music festival, which was cancelled last summer due to ill health after a spectacular debut year in 2017, will return to the Comedy Carpet over the August bank holiday weekend.

A packed 20,000-capacity crowd turned up to see headliner Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff in the resort in 2017.

Headliners for this year will be announced shortly.

We will reveal all the headliners and line-up at around 8am.

Keep checking back for the latest updates...