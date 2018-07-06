Lively and colourful show will raise funds for charity

Have your say

Blackpool and Fylde Dance Academy are gearing up for their summer performance.

All styles of theatre dance will be covered including tap, ballet, modern, acro and lyrical in a lively and colourful show at Thornton Little Theatre.

And it will be called The Greatest Show.

Principle Leanne Tobin said: “The students have been rehearsing weekly and are all excited.

“The show is to help raise funds for Trinity Hospice and it has really brought the dancing school together.

“Students have shown dedication and the parents have been very supportive to make this show a huge success.”

There will also be a grand raffle with pretty impressive prizes, kindly donated by local businesses.

They include a family pass for the Sandcastle Water Park, cinema tickets for the Odeon in Blackpool and tickets for the extreme bungee ride on South Pier. Also up for grabs are tickets and a family pass, meal vouchers for McDonalds and several bottles of wine.

Leanne added: “I am continuing to receive prizes daily from generous companies and business across the Fylde coast.”

For donations contact the school directly, 07941 973407.