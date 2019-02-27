Live music at The Steamer - Company of Strangers

Have your say

The Friday Alternative at The Steamer this week features Manchester band Company of Strangers .

They comprise Ian Fletcher, drums, Tony Cooper, bass, Mick Walsh, lead guitar, Steve Taylor, guitar and Anthony Hammond on vocals. The band perform classic rock covers with U2, Thin Lizzy, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Metallica.

“Company Of Strangers are a band of experienced musicians who have a strong set-list and know how to entertain,” said promoter Dave Mann. “We’re looking forward to another action-packed evening.” Music starts 9.30pm.