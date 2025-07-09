Live Brass Bands to take over Lytham seafront for free festival

Brass at the Seaside returns to Lytham on 12-13 July with a free weekend of live brass music, family fun and coastal charm.

What’s on?

Brass Bands England is bringing back one of the North West’s favourite musical events this summer - Brass at the Seaside.

Taking place at the picturesque St Anne’s Bandstand in Lytham on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 July.

The event, which forms part of the national Brass Band Week (5–13 July), promises two days of vibrant, free entertainment in a stunning coastal setting.

Where is it happening?

Nestled within the Grade II listed Promenade Gardens and just a stone’s throw from the iconic St Anne’s Pier, this celebration of brass music is a firm family favourite.

What can visitors expect?

Audiences can expect performances from more than 20 brass bands across the weekend, showcasing the energy, talent and community spirit of this beloved musical tradition.

Award-winning music educator and co-organiser, Helen Minshall said: “Brass at the Seaside just gets better and better every year. More than 20 bands will be contributing performances.

“We even have Riverside Youth Band coming down from the West of Scotland. Come and join in the fun!”

Who’s behind the event?

The event is supported by Lancashire Music Service and is easily accessible by public transport, with plenty of local parking available. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy the lively, family-friendly atmosphere beside the sea.

Ahead of the weekend, Brass at the Seaside will also inspire the next generation of players through a Brass Foundations Schools Day at AKS School in Lytham.

Led by Helen Minshall in her role as Youth Brass Development Specialist for Brass Bands England, the session will bring together children who’ve been learning to play brass instruments through Whole Class Instrumental Tuition programmes delivered by the Hub.

Helen said: “I’ve worked with so many brilliant schools over the past year. These workshops are a chance for children finishing their year of free brass tuition to carry on, meet others, and enjoy making music together - with a performance to celebrate at the end of the day.

“It’s all happening the day before the bandstand performances, so hopefully some of the children will be able to come back for a second helping.”

Where to park?

North promenade car park (FY8 2NQ) – Open from 9 am to 6 pm.

Fairhaven road car park (FY8 1NW) – Offers similar hours, low pricing and facilities to North Promenade.

Seafront car parks by the pier & pool – This includes St Anne’s Pier and Swimming Pool car parks, which provide hourly pay-and-display options and accessible bays for disabled visitors.

Part of national Brass Band Week

Brass at the Seaside is part of Brass Bands England’s second annual Brass Band Week, running 5–13 July.

The week aims to celebrate and raise the profile of brass banding across the UK, and is open to any brass band looking to take part by hosting an event.

Whether you’re a brass band enthusiast or simply looking for a joyful weekend activity, Brass at the Seaside offers something for everyone.

Don’t miss this celebration of community, music and the magic of brass by the sea.

Find out more about Brass at the Seaside 2025 on the Lancashire Music Hub website.