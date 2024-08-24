Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lightpool festival is back again this year with a week-long programme of spectacular light shows!

Blackpool's award-winning Lightpool Festival is returning this October half-term with extraordinary free entertainment.

The programme, which will run from October 18-26, features a spectacular mix of extraordinary light installations, live performance and 3D projection shows.

The festival, which is free to access and staged across a range of indoor and outdoor venues.

The light show will feature a number of amazing projections and displays. | Visit Blackpool

Lightpool Festival began in 2016, to celebrate the Illuminations by bringing contemporary light and fire artists to Blackpool to be inspired by the town’s unique relationship with light.

The festival won the Large Tourism Event at the Lancashire Tourism awards in 2017.

Lightpool Festival 2024 is a festival of light, projection and performance that will take place in Blackpool as the climax to the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations.

The event is free to attend and will be running from October 18-26. | Blackpool Illuminations

The world-famous Illuminations need little introduction with six miles of traditional festoons and tableaux spanning along Blackpool Promenade.

Many visitors to the festival and illuminations commonly refer to it as ‘the greatest free light show on Earth!’

As part of the week’s events there will be light-based art installations, 3D projection shows and a whole host of parades for visitors to spectate or take part in.

Attendees can also watch lasers and stunning live performances, take part in family friendly activities, learn a lot at educational sessions, marvel at local, national and international artists and much more including the Illuminated Tram Parade.

Mel B will pull the famous switch to trigger four months of Illuminations at the end of a show that is being delivered in association with Hits Radio. | Gazette

The Blackpool Illuminations will see its free to attend Switch-On ceremony taking place on the Tower Festival Headland on the night of Friday, August 30.

It will be a spectacular finale to a two-hour concert headlined by Ella Henderson and featuring former members of The Pussycat Dolls, Kimberly Wyatt, and Massaoke performed by Rockstar Weekend.

Spice Girl, Mel B will pull the famous switch to trigger four months of Illuminations at the end of a show which was watched last year by an estimated 80,000 people.