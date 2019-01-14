Library art shows are picture of success, Blackpool councillor says

Budding artists in the Anchorsholme area are being urged to get creative and see if they can exhibit at the library.

Following a busy year for Anchorsholme Library’s art exhibitions, entries are open again.

The idea of community led art exhibitions were formed as part of a plan to continue the Library’s development as a true community hub, offering everything from it’s cafe, community clubs, meeting spaces and direct connection to East Pines Park.

Over the past 12 months the cafe in the library has continued to grow with additional staff members recruited, seven new community clubs established and a monthly art exhibition all contributing to a big rise in the numbers of people using the library.

Coun Paul Galley said “I’ve been truly delighted with the enthusiasm and ability of artists of all ages across the Fylde who have got involved and showcased their work while enriching the experience of the users of the library and cafe.

"Where else in the Fylde can you have a meal, choose a book, look at art work and then enjoy a walk through an award winning park?”.