Let It Be: A Celebration Of The Music Of The Beatles at Blackpool’s Opera House

Let It Be: A Celebration Of The Music Of The Beatles is returning to the stage this year, with a series of new tour dates announced in a year that marks key anniversaries in the Fab Four’s history.

And the hit show will arrive at Blackpool’s Opera House, at the Winter Gardens, from Wednesday, May 22, until Saturday, May 22, with tickets on sale from 11am today.

It will feature a new Let It Be Part II reunion concert, which will be set a decade after The Beatles went their separate ways.

It promises to give fans a rare glimpse of how the Scouse band could have come together once again to perform.

Producer Jeff Parry said: “The original Let It Be was a hit with Beatles fans all over the world, but UK audiences’ reaction to the new show and the new act two reunion concert that never was, has been nothing short of phenomenal.

“It may be almost half a century since The Beatles split, but their popularity and their influence just seems to keep growing, with their incredible and creative catalogue of music attracting a whole new generation of fans.

“And with so many important anniversaries during 2019, we’re delighted to take this special show to thousands more Beatles fans here in the UK.”

This year marks 50 years since The Beatles took those infamous steps across the pedestrian crossing outside EMI’s Abbey Road Studios in London, which went on to become one of the most famous album covers of all time.

Tickets from wintergardensblackpool.co.uk