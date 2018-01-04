Last chance for first step to Britain’s Got Talent TV fame

There’s a last minute opportunity for Blackpool’s would-be stars to secure an audition in front of the nation’s favourite talent judges.

The Britain’s Got Talent production team will host its final open audition for the 12th series at The Imperial Hotel on Saturday - ahead of the judges’ return to film televised auditions at the Opera House.

Young magician Issy Simpson, from Blackpool, wowed in the 2017 series of Britain's Got Talent

The show has confirmed its filming day at the iconic theatre for Tuesday, January 16, with fans sure to take a chance to catch sight of stars including presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams at St Johns Square.

Hopefuls can just show up to the Imperial, and video or WhatsApp entries are also still being accepted.

The show hosted auditions at the North Shore hotel in September, with young magician Issy Simpson - who comes from the resort and came runner-up in last year’s Britain’s Got Talent - on hand to show off her skills and offer audition tips to those attending.

Executive Producer, Charlie Irwin said: “We had such a great turn out in Blackpool earlier in the year, so we’re back for more!”

Visit www.itv.com/talent for more information.

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT OPEN AUDITIONS

Imperial Hotel

Saturday, noon to 5pm