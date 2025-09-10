Lancashire’s community spirit will shine brightly this autumn as Fylde Council and Discover Fylde present the very first Fylde Fest in St Annes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire’s community spirit will shine brightly this autumn as Fylde Council and Discover Fylde present the very first Fylde Fest in St Annes.

Taking place on Saturday 25 October from 12 noon to 5pm the free public event promises an afternoon of family fun, live entertainment, and local flavour all set against the stunning seaside backdrop of the newly redeveloped St Annes Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to showcase the borough’s creativity, heritage and hospitality, Fylde Fest: In the Square will transform the heart of St Annes into a buzzing hub of activity.

Visitors can look forward to artisan market stalls packed with Lancashire’s finest produce, crafts and gifts, alongside irresistible street food celebrating the county’s culinary talent.

St Annes Square | Fylde council

Local shops, cafés and restaurants will also join the fun by bringing their businesses ‘inside out’, offering tasters, special offers and unique experiences.

Entertainment will be at the centre of the celebration, with live music from community groups, local performers and musicians filling the Square with atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Street performers, storytellers and traditional games will keep families engaged, while interactive craft workshops and heritage trails bring Fylde’s history and traditions to life.

The event marks more than just a festival - it’s the official launch of St Annes Square’s transformation into a vibrant cultural hub.

Backed by investment from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and the council’s Capital Investment Reserve, the new space has been designed to support local businesses, boost footfall and provide a focal point for community celebrations for years to come.

Councillor Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council, expressed her excitement: “This is an incredibly exciting moment for Fylde. Fylde Fest: In the Square is our very first event and it’s just the beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been able to create a space where people can gather, celebrate and support local businesses. We hope everyone will join us on the 25th October and look forward to many more Fylde Fest celebrations to come.”

So whether you’re looking for a family day out, a taste of Lancashire’s best food and drink, or simply an afternoon of music, laughter and community spirit, Fylde Fest: In the Square is not to be missed.

Save the date: Saturday 25 October, 12pm–5pm.