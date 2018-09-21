Kaiser Chiefs head west with January date at Blackburn’s King George’s

The Kaiser Chiefs have announced a run of dates early in 2019 – with a date at Blackburn’s King George’s Hall scheduled for January 31.

The band have also announced that they are back in the studio working on their seventh studio album with Ben Allen, the producer who worked on the band’s UK Number 1 album Education, Education, Education and War.

Tickets were due to go on sale at 9am today from www.seetickets.com/ *Ticketmaster co.uk or the venue. Formed in Leeds in 2000, Kaiser Chiefs are one of the leading bands of their generation.

Fronted by the charismatic Ricky Wilson with Simon Rix on bass, Andrew ‘Whitey’ White on guitar, Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines on keyboards and drummer Vijay Mistry, the band have had a string of anthemic hits such as I Predict A Riot, Everyday I Love You Less and Less, Never Miss A Beat and Hole In My Soul.

Their debut album Employment enjoyed critical and commercial success with over three million copies sold and won the band three Brit Awards.