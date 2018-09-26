Join Hairy Bikers for an night of food and chat at Blackpool's Opera House

Have your say

TV cookery duo Si King and Dave Myers - aka the Hairy Bikers - are motoring into Blackpool Opera House in their newly announced tour.

An Evening With The Hairy Bikers comes to the resort on Saturday, March 2. with tickets on sale at 10am on Friday.

A spokeman said: “Big hearted, down-to-earth cooks with a love of good food, Si and Dave have been cooking together for more than 20 years.

“They have created haute cuisine dishes with Michelin-starred chefs and travelled the world in the pursuit of great food.

“They’ve also explored the length and breadth of the British Isles to discover brand new recipes and create their own fresh takes on cooking classics.

“The stars of several hit television shows, they are the UK’s most popular cookery duo.

“No strangers to the live arena, The Hairy Bikers performed their sell-out Big Night Out show in theatres across the UK in 2010 and completed another nationwide theatre tour in April 2013.”