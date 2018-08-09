It's panto time - oh yes it is!

Pendle Productions brin their summer panto to Lowther Pavilion this week.

The colourful and lively panto Jack and the Beanstalk will feature all the favourite characters from the childhood fairytale.

Follow Jack as he sells Daisy the Cow to the evil Fleshcreep and climbs the beanstalk to kill the iant and rescue his proncess.

Will Dame Tilly Trott ever see her son again or is she destined to be captured by the ghosts and ghouls in the woods?

With audience help Jack will save the day and put all wrongs right! There are two showings on Wednesday August 15, noon and 2.30pm.