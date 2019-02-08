Is your child a Top Tot?

Our hugely popular children's photographic competition is back and it's absolutely FREE to enter! This is the Fylde coast's premier photographic competition ages 0 – 6 years and it’s totally free of charge.

Every entrant is guaranteed to be featured in The Gazette!

Winner 2018: Lilah Jacques

To enter your child is simple.

Just go along to any of the FREE photographic sessions taking place in the Party Shop, Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY every day from Tuesday February 26th to Sunday March 3rd.

Photo sessions take place daily between 10am – 1pm – 1.30pm – 4pm, no appointment necessary.

All children photographed will appear in a special supplement in The Gazette in March.

The lucky winner will win a selection of great prizes including gift vouchers, a framed portrait and an engraved trophy!

Good luck to all entrants!