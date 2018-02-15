Have your say

Our hugely popular children's photographic competition is back and it's absolutely FREE to enter! This is the Fylde coast's premier baby photographic competition and it’s totally free of charge.

Every entrant is guaranteed to be featured in The Gazette!

Is your child a Top Tot?

To enter your child is simple.

Just go along to any of the FREE photographic sessions taking place in Wilko, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2LF every day from Tuesday February 27th to Sunday March 4th.

Photo sessions take place daily between 10am and 4pm, no appointment necessary.

All children photographed will appear in a special supplement in The Gazette in March.

The lucky winner will win a selection of great prizes including gift vouchers, a framed portrait and an engraved trophy!

Good luck to all entrants!