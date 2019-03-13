Irish music for St Patrick's Day Ceilidh in Fleetwood

The Marine Hall is hosting a St Patrick’s Day Ceilidh on Sunday with four piece Irish band ‘Beer for Breakfast’.

A collaborative event from Wyre Theatres supported by Fleetwood Folk and Blues, the band play a fantastic and lively range of traditional and contemporary Irish music, as well as Celtic rock and roll.

They are all professional musicians who came together from academic, formal, semi-pro and session music backgrounds, generating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere. They are also booked in to host the Irish Session during Fleetwood Folk and Blues Weekend.