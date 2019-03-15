Iconic Stone Roses gig at Blackpool's Empress Ballroom to be recreated

Have your say

The Stone Roses’ “ultimate” Empress Ballroom concert will be recreated by leading tribute act The Clone Roses to mark 30 years since the original sold-out gig.

Dust off your bucket hats and flares and rewind your watches by 30 years to party like it’s August 1989.

The Clone Roses

Tickets are now on sale for The Clone Roses at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool on Saturday, August 31.

The 30th anniversary celebration will mark the Stone Roses’ legendary Blackpool live show and will also feature a host of other tributes to Manchester music legends.

A spokesman said: “In August 1989, The Stone Roses finished a UK wide summer tour by playing the famous Empress Ballroom, Blackpool.

“This sold out 4,000 capacity show has since been described as the ultimate Stone Roses performance, marking the moment where both they and the Madchester scene had truly arrived.

“To celebrate 30 years since this seminal concert, The Clone Roses – the UK’s leading Stone Roses tribute – will take to the stage of the Empress Ballroom to recreate that 1989 show in its entirety.

“This celebratory event will keep the Manchester music flame alive, by also featuring tributes to some of Manchester’s other iconic bands such as Oas-is, The Smiths Ltd, Appy Mundays and The Courtbetweeners.

“‘Clint Boon will be spinning all the Madchester classics between the acts to keep the party going.

Tickets from £20 from the Winter Gardens Box Office, SeeTickets and Ticketline.

