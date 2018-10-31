Iconic comedy is next for Poulton Drama - and it commemorates the centenary of the end of the First World War

Have your say

Poulton Drama is gearing up for its next production, Blackadder Goes Forth.

To commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War, the award winning group bring this iconic comedy by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton to the stage.

Up to their necks in mud, Capt. Edmund Blackadder and his intrepid platoon await orders to go ‘over the top’ and blast the beastly Boche to kingdom come.

But wait, Private Baldric has a cunning plan to evade their inevitable fate and see them safely home in Blighty before bedtime.

So, can our heroes escape the mad machinations of maniacal General Anthony Cecil Hogmanay Melchett and his insidious sidekick, brown-nosed Capt. Kevin Darling or is the game up?

Will it be the stuttering rifles’ rapid rattle pattering out their hasty orisons for our team or will Vesta Tilley keep the home fires burning?

You will laugh, you will cry and will remember together.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £8 for students and patrons. Box office: (01253) 887693.