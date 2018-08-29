Fashion Academy, Fylde Coast Youth Theatre’s exciting and lively show takes place tomorrow.

Based on the hit book series by mother and daughter team Sheryl and Carrie Berk, the young theatre students take on the hip, new and fun musical tale of finding your own voice and not being afraid to use it.

Through colourful characters and lively music it imparts a powerful lesson in self-expression for tween and teen audiences.

With a cast of 22 aged nine to 16-year-olds this show promises to wow audiences. Fashion Academy at Lowther Pavilion, 2.30pm and 7.30pm Friday.