High school’s musical brings razzmatazz to Pavilion stage

High School Musical Lowther Pavilion

This show is the familiar American high school story of students breaking free of their own cliques, whether ‘brainiacs’ or ‘Jocks’ - through the medium of the school musical.

In AKS’s own ‘high school musical’, J Jay Ditchfield and Jenny Lucking as Troy and Gabriella sang particularly well together and harmony work showed in the chorus numbers, which were ably backed by the band under conductor Karen Giudici.

Director Faye Marland moved the different groups of students well and the school benches were used effectively as scenery, especially when lit during the razzmatazz numbers.

Edward Thomson impressed as Jack Scott, the school radio announcer, and he and his ‘audio visual lead chorus’ were very entertaining.

Florence Bunday was outstanding as Ms Darbus, the enthusiastic drama teacher and, for those who have seen the film, she captured the character and speech perfectly.

Rachel Cadley relished her role as the feisty Sharpay and together with Oliver Akers as her downtrodden twin Ryan, provided some good comedy moments.

Some dialogue during the chorus numbers was lost and when all students were on stage they could have had more movement.

But the enthusiasm and hard work of everyone showed, especially in the final mix of songs.

Pauline Hardie