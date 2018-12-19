Here are the 30 best pictures of your pets getting ready for Christmas

Here is a collection of pictures you have sent in showing us your festive pets.

1. Sooki the fawn, Luna the white and Tumbleweed the black Picture sent in by Beth Coleman Beth Coleman ugc Buy a Photo

2. Peggy Picture sent in by Emily Horton Emily Horton ugc Buy a Photo

Picture sent in by Hayley Sabrina Witheridge Hayley Sabrina Witheridge ugc Buy a Photo

4. Betty Picture sent in by Helen Reid Helen Reid ugc Buy a Photo

View more