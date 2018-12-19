Here are the 30 best pictures of your pets getting ready for Christmas

Here are the 30 best pictures of your pets getting ready for Christmas

We know you're all feeling festive now, but how are your pets?

Here is a collection of pictures you have sent in showing us your festive pets.

Picture sent in by Beth Coleman

1. Sooki the fawn, Luna the white and Tumbleweed the black

Picture sent in by Beth Coleman
Beth Coleman
ugc
Buy a Photo
Picture sent in by Emily Horton

2. Peggy

Picture sent in by Emily Horton
Emily Horton
ugc
Buy a Photo
Picture sent in by Hayley Sabrina Witheridge
Picture sent in by Hayley Sabrina Witheridge
Hayley Sabrina Witheridge
ugc
Buy a Photo
Picture sent in by Helen Reid

4. Betty

Picture sent in by Helen Reid
Helen Reid
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8