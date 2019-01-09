Here are 18 songs you might not know that mention Blackpool

Not surprisingly the entertainment capitol of the north has had its fair share of mentions in songs, both negative and positive.

Here is our list of the 18 most memorable songs about our resort.

Lyrics: "And on the malin head. Blackpool looks blue and red. And the queen, she's gone round the bend. Jumped off Land's End. And the radio says"

1. Blur - This Is A Low

Lyrics: "Standin' at the door of the Pink Flamingo cryin' in the rain. It was a kind of so-so love. And I'm gonna make sure it doesn't happen again. You and I had to be the standing joke of the year."

2. Soft Cell - Say Hello, Wave Goodbye

Lyrics: "Praying for the wave to come now, It must be for the very last time. It's twelve o'clock till midnight, There must be someone to blame"

3. Manic Street Preachers - Elvis Impersonator, Blackpool Pier

Lyrics: "So help me out, so help me out, Blackpool help me out, Scarborough pull me through, So help me out"

4. The Beautiful South - Oh Blackpool

