Hello Dolly to hit the stage of Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Mention Hello Dolly! and everyone thinks of the 1969 film starring Barbra Streisand.

This musical, first shown in 1964, has become one of the most enduring musical theatre hits, with four Broadway revivals and international success.

Dolly has been played by stars such as Carol Channing, Mary Martin, Danny La Rue and, most recently in 2017, Bette Midler.

At the turn of the 20th century, New York City is excited because widowed but brassy Dolly Gallagher Levi is in town. Dolly makes a living through what she calls meddling – matchmaking and numerous sidelines, including dance instruction and mandolin lessons.

She is currently seeking a wife for half-millionaire, Horace Vandergelder, but it becomes clear that Dolly intends to marry Horace herself.

Featuring the well-known songs Elegance, It Only Takes A Moment, Put On Your Sunday Clothes, It Takes A Woman and, of course, Hello Dolly, this fast-paced musical comedy is a show not to be missed.