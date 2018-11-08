Head to Fleetwood Steamer for blues rock night

Midnite Johnny band perform at The Steamer on Friday - their only gig of the year.

Fronted by New York born John Morana on lead guitar with Tim Franks on drums, Ian Cross on keyboards and Norm Helm on bass, the band performs mainly covers of 70s blues rock classics, including an excellent version of the old Cream number ‘Politician’. Promoter Dave Mann said: “Two trips to America to promote the new CD have limited the band’s UK appearances this year. We are hoping for another gig in the same class as their last outstanding Fleetwood appearance.” Admission is free, starts 9.30pm.