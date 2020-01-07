Hang Tight boyband Five are coming to Blackpool Layton Institute in April

Boyband Five who topped the charts in the nineties and noughties with When the Lights Go Out, Keep On Movin and If Ya Gettin Down will play an exclusive Blackpool gig in 2020 at the Layton Institute.

The intimate show for just 500 fans comes to the resorts thanks to musician and promoter behind Blackpool’s Hang Tight Promotions Kris Fogg.

The one night only gig at the Layton Institute takes place on Saturday April 4.

Tickets for the exclusive event are now on sale.

The band now comprising of Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville, and Scott Robinson topped the UK charts with songs like the 1998 hit When the Lights Go Out (don't say you don't know it)

Originally a five-piece they split up in 2001 after selling 10 million records worldwide. They went on to reform in 2013 after featuring in the ITV2 documentary series The Big Reunion and have enjoyed a number of tours as a three-piece since.

Five will be supported on the evening in Blackpool by up and coming bands Groove and the Bathtub Pings and NGUVU.

Kris who launched Hang Tight Promotions last year said he was very excited to announce the 2020 concert.

He said: “5ive will be coming to the Layton institute in Blackpool for a extremely exclusive intimate show for one night only.

“I’m sure your aware that 5ive have had multiple number ones in the charts, millions of albums sold and this band still to this day sell out shows and play arenas all over the world and still remain loved and popular in 2020.”

A very limited amount of early bird tickets and meet and greet tickets will be available to purchase via the hang tight promotions website www.hangtightpromotions.com

Kris, who lives in Kirkham was inspired to launch the events company to help local bands and to put a spotlight on mental health issues within the industry.

Last September he hosted the Hangtight Festival at the Waterloo Music Bar to raise funds for charities including Mind and Calm.

As well as the events Kris now also hosts his own podcast series, he adds: “I’m going to chat about a couple of things but the main topic is going to based around mental health which is something that is so important and one of the main driving forces behind Hang Tight Promotions.

He added: “2020 is going to be a massive year for hang tight promotions and Blackpool in general -2019 was just the warm up its time to get this party started.”

For the latest on Hang Tight events and for updates visit Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/hangtightpromotions.

