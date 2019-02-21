Half-term holiday fun around Blackpool

Keep busy this half-term with a raft of visitor attractions to choose from in Blackpool.

WOW weekends at Blackpool Pleasure Beach give you a chance to ride some of the country’s best roller coasters, including the attraction’s latest addition – ICON. 

If sci-fi is more your style, make a date with the new doctor at the new Dr Who experience at Madame Tussauds, where you will find a lookalike figure of the 13th doctor in an experience that comes complete with Tardis.

If you’d like indoor fun, then the Sandcastle Waterpark enjoys a tropical climate and boasts more than 18 slides.

Two of the resort’s historic attractions – The Blackpool Tower and The Grand Theatre – celebrate their 125th birthdays in 2019, so what better time to catch a show or visit the magnificent ballroom.

If animals are your thing, then don’t miss out on a trip to Blackpool Zoo, home to more than 1,000 animals.

A spokesman for VisitBlackpool said: “Don’t forget that so much of what Blackpool has to offer is free! Whether it’s walking on the Prom and beach; exploring one of our three piers; or whiling away an hour or so in an amusement arcade, there is something for all the family.”

- For more details about Blackpool attractions, see www.visitblackpool.com