Giants strike through excited crowds

Thousands of people from across the region have flocked to see the Giant Spectacular.

The vast puppets have been striding through the streets of Liverpool this morning, to the delight of the huge crowds that had travelled to see them.

The Liverpool giants. Photo @Giant Spectacular

Indeed, the crowds were so big that it prompted organisers to issue safety advice to onlookers to make sure they give the giants enough room.

After a successful day on Friday, organisers tweeted: "What a day we had Liverpool! Our giants awoke and you gave the Little Boy giant and Xolo a warm Liverpool welcome. Who's joining us tomorrow for more adventures?"

Crowds flocked to see the Liverpool giants. Photo @Giant Spectacular