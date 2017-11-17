GET A BLACKPOOL BIG TICKET FOR JUST £20! SAVE UP TO £25

Merlin Entertainments and The Gazette have teamed up to offer Blackpool residents an amazing deal on the Blackpool Big Ticket.

To say a big thank you for supporting the Blackpool attractions over the past 12 months, Merlin Entertainments is offering its Blackpool Big Ticket for just £20.

The Blackpool Big Ticket

The Big Ticket gives you access to all of Merlin Entertainments seven attractions here in Blackpool; explore the amazing underwater world at SEA LIFE Blackpool, meet some of Britain’s most iconic celebrities at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

Entry into the five fantastic attractions within The Blackpool Tower include:

• The Blackpool Tower Eye with superb views across the North West at 380ft*

• The Blackpool Tower Dungeon where it’s so much fun it’s scary! A whole cast of brilliant actors will take you on a storytelling journey through 1000 years of Lancashire’s murky past*

• Visit Mooky and Mr Boo at The Blackpool Tower Circus where incredible acrobats from across the globe perform jaw dropping skills in the new for 2017 Winter Circus Pantomime Mooky Doolittle*

• Take the kids to the soft play are of Jungle Jim’s and let them explore the lost city*

• Step into the world famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom*

All you need to claim this fantastic offer is collect three out of five daily tokens printed in your Blackpool Gazette between 20th and 24th November 2017 and take them into any of the Merlin Entertainments attractions in Blackpool. This amazing offer gives you huge savings on individual ticket prices and £25 on the regular Big Ticket price!This is the perfect gift this Christmas for the person who has everything or for the family to enjoy a fabulous fun day out over the winter months. Vouchers will be accepted between the 1st December 2017 - 31st December 2017, excluding 25/12/701 (vouchers presented after 31st December 2017 will not be accepted). The Big Ticket will be valid until 17th March 2018 and admission after this date will not be accepted.

Terms and Conditions:

This offer is only valid for exchange between 1st and 31 st December 2017, excluding 25/12/2017.

No photocopies will be accepted. Offer not valid online.

Three tokens entitles the bearer to purchase up to five special offer Big Tickets.

The Blackpool Big ticket will be valid until 17 th March 2018. To avoid disappointment please check opening times and dates online at theblackpooltower.com, thedungeons.com/blackpool, sealife.co.uk/blackpool, madametussauds.com/blackpool

Tokens and vouchers not valid in conjunction with any other offer, ticket, pre-paid ticket or priority entrance ticket Merlin Entertainments reserves the right, in their absolute discretion, to refuse entry and to close and/or alter all or any part of the facilities including closure of rides and/or attractions for technical, operational, health and safety or other reasons for including overcapacity.

Height restrictions apply to Jungle Jim’s and some parts of The Blackpool Tower Dungeon.

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon is recommended for children aged 8 and above. Individual tickets must be purchased for children under 3 for Jungle Jim’s and The Blackpool Tower Circus.

The Blackpool Tower Eye is subject to weather conditions.

The Blackpool Tower Circus performance of Mooky Doolittle will run until 21 st January 2018.

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom may be closed due a private event, which the BIG Ticket does not permit entry to Sale of vouchers, tokens and tickets is prohibited.

No cash alternative is offered.

Vouchers must be presented and surrendered upon entrance.

The Blackpool Tower Circus shows must be booked separately at the admissions desk of The Blackpool Tower.

Subject to availability.