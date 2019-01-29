Garstang Show 2019: John Farnworth, Longridge world champion football freestyler and UK number 1 motorcycle display team the Bolddog Lings to perform in August

Have your say

Garstang Agricultural Show organisers have announced the line-up to take to the main ring at the Garstang Show Field this August

The annual show hosted by the Garstang Agricultural and Horticultural Society in the Lancashire market town reflects a celebration of farming tradition and over recent years has also provided some fantastic family entertainment.

Longridge world champion football freestyler

When will it take place?

Held the first Saturday in August, this year it takes place on August 3.

The line-up

The main ring act on the show field of Green Lane West, will be Honda’s official and the UK’s number one motorcycle display team the Bolddog Lings with non-stop action from start to finish

The team base their show around the world’s largest and most sophisticated mobile landing system.

The show features the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders, incorporating the latest heart stopping tricks as usually only seen on TV.

Joining the lineup will be Astral Circus, John Farnworth, and SMJ Falconry.

As well as all the agricultural displays and horticultural displays there will be a farmer’s market, craft stalls, a variety of trade stands, music, local food and beer.

After Show Party

The After Show Party returns in the evening

Entertainment details to be announced

Society history

The Society was formed back in 1809 to promote agriculture, animal husbandry and horticulture to the benefit of the public and farming community.