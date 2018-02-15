Fylde mayor launches competition to promote respect

They say respect costs nothing –but it could end up winning you a competition if you are a young person on the Fylde coast.

For Fylde mayor, Coun John Singleton, has launched a one-off championship to promote respect in the area.

The Mayor said he had made “respect” the theme of his year in office after having noticed that it had started to fall out of fashion in society.

He said: “It is sad that respect has declined in so many areas in society. You see it all over in so many aspects of life and it is a shame.

“I have noticed it even in court as a magistrate. Even something as simple as having to tell people in court to take their hands out of their pockets. It does not matter who you are talking to or having to deal with , respect costs nothing.

“So I want to encourage our young people to think about respect and lets see if we can improve the way we treat each other in society.”

Working with Fylde schools he hopes to encourage nominations for individuals and teams which will feed into the legal requirement for schools to include the five British Values in the curriculum and are part of the Ofsted inspection.

Nominations can be submitted on forms available from schools or from Jo Collins at the Town Hall 01253 658505 joanne.collins@fylde.gov.uk.

Coun Singleton said schools across the Fylde have been contacted about the competition and it had already gained interest.

The competition was launched at AFC Fylde’s Mill Farm stadium and the initiative has been backed by football club owner and well-known businessman David Haythornthwaite.

Mr Haythornthwaite said: “I was very happy to be asked by the Mayor to be involved in this very worthy competition and hope that as many people as possible participate.”

Coun Singleton said the judges for the competition come from a cross section of society.

The civic representative will be himself, from education there will be Dr Judith Poole, from Blackpool and the Fylde College; from business there will be Ailsa Pemberton, from Pemberton’s Dairy and Farm Shop, in Ballam; for public service sector there will be Captain Adam Diver, from The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, at Weeton Barracks.

The awards ceremony will be held at Weeton Village Hall on Tuesday April 10, with the awards co-presented by the the Mayor of Fylde himself and David Cam, Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire.