Fylde Coast Players to perform one of Terrence Rattigan’s best loved plays

How far would you go to get justice for your child and at what cost to the family?

These are the questions at the heart of Terence Rattigan’s play ‘The Winslow Boy’.

Set in the two years leading up to the First World War, ‘The Winslow Boy’ tells the story of a fathers fight against the establishment. When 14-year-old Ronnie Winslow is expelled from The Royal Naval College, for stealing a five shilling postal order, a train of events is set in motion which sees his father move heaven and earth to prove his innocence.

This costume drama is one of Rattigan’s best loved plays and award winning Fylde Coast Players field a top cast to bring this play to the stage. Director Poppy Flanagan won Best Director & Best Play at the recent NODA awards, for her last play - Arthur Miler’s ‘All My Sons’. Previous NODA winner Jeff Redfern plays the father, with good support from Ann Slack as his wife. Local AKS pupil Edward Thomson plays their son Ronnie. Fylde Coast Players have even managed to cast local barrister, Don Green, as the QC Sir Robert Morton the defence barrister.