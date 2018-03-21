Fylde coast eight-year-old wins dream trip to Los Angeles

Hollywood beckons for a Fylde Coast eight-year-old who has won the European title in a global social media competition.

Willa Johnson has been chosen as the winner of Claire’s Accessories Dream Big competition which sought to find the best young YouTube presenters.

The Lytham Hall Park pupil won the trip despite only having started posting videos on YouTube six months ago as a summer holiday hobby.

Willa said she created her YouTube channel Little Red World because she wanted to be a positive role model for children and use her voice to help causes important to her such as anti-bullying, Keep Britain Tidy and Make a Wish Foundation.

Willa’s mum Ebony said: “Willa was speechless when we heard she had won the trip of a lifetime. There were tears!

“She did not expect to win there were so many other brilliant girls. We have had to quickly get her a passport.

“Willa will get to have a Claire’s photo shoot. The winners are being honoured at the Claire’s Dream Big Awards Ceremony and will receive a one-on-one mentorship with social media influencers: Measi Ceas, Asia Monet Ray and Jillian Shea Spaeder. The winners will also be given a £200 Claire’s shopping gift card.”

YouTube has become a popular medium for people to broadcast their interests and the best have millions of followers who watch the items they post.