Funnyman Patrick Monahan’s ‘outsider’ comedy going down a storm

Comedian Patrick Monahan has an unusual, some might say unique, cultural take on life.

For the entertainer was raised in the North East to Iranian and Irish parents, a vivid combination which lends a highly individual perspective to his comedy routines.

But there is more to Monahan than simply having a colourful background - he also happens to have a natural gift for comedy.

Fylde coast comedy fans can get the chance to sample his latest show when the man himself comes to Thornton Little Theatre in March.

Monahan’s new stand-up show is about what life was life growing up in Britain during the 1990s as an Irish/Iranian immigrant whose family had come over from Iran a decade earlier.

An identity cards and ‘Cool Britannia’ were being introduced, Monahan found himself on the periphery as a teenager - trying to blend in but ending up with all the other ethnic groups.

His new show, ‘Rewind Selector 90’s’, is about identity, fitting in and enjoying the decade.

He compares the current problems teenagers face, such as faulty phone charger leads, dabbing and whether they should Instagram their dinner or just eat it, with problems of the 90’s teenagers who didn’t have to make many choices as there wasn’t much to choose from!

Patrick performs at Thornton on Saturday March 10. The box office is (01253) 887693.