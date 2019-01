Each month we'll bring you the latest round-up of shows, live music and events taking place at Blackpool's Grand Theatre. You can book tickets or find out more about any of these events here.

1. BIng Live Date: 2 - 3rd of February 2019 | Times Saturday 1pm and 4pm - Sunday 10am and 1pm | Prices: Adults Premium Seats: 22.50 pounds | Adults: 17.50 to 20 pounds | Children Premium Seats: 20.50 pounds | Children: 15.50 to 18 pounds The Grand Theatre Blackpool other Buy a Photo

2. Juliet and Romeo Date: 6th February 2019 | Times: Wednesday 7:30pm | Prices: 19.50 pounds Zoe Manders other Buy a Photo

3. Sing-a-Long-a The Greatest Showman Date: 7th Feb 2019 | Times: Fri 7:30pm | Prices: 17.50 pounds | Under 18s 14.50 pounds | Group 10+ Buy 10 Tickets, Get the Eleventh Ticket Free The Grand Theatre Blackpool other Buy a Photo

4. James Wilton Dance presents The Storm Date: 8th Feb 2019 | Times: Fri 7:30pm | Prices: Tickets starting at 8.50 The Grand Theatre Blackpool other Buy a Photo

View more