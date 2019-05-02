Friends star Lisa Kudrow and comedian Mae Martin smile under Blackpool Tower while taking a break during filming for new Netflix series Mae and George

Another Friends star has been spotted in the resort and this time round it was the real thing as Lisa Kudrow filmed scenes from her latest Netflix series this week.

The American actress, best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the hit 90s sitcom series, was on location in Blackpool with fellow comedian Mae Martin shooting for the production of E4’s new comedy drama Mae and George.

The series, penned by award winning Martin and Joe Hampson is part biopic following the Canadian’s story, exploring her issues with love and her addiction.

Kudrow has been cast as Martin’s powerful and charismatic mother Linda in the six-parter and cast and crew spent two days in St Annes, filming on the Promenade, with an array of trucks based at North Beach car park.

Speaking on her role in the drama the 55 year old said: “I’m thrilled to be playing Linda but I first fell in love with Mae and the scripts she and Joe wrote. It’s sweet and very funny and awkward and well observed.”

And with the weather on side for their day’s filming in Lancashire, she took to Instagram to post a picture alongside her on-screen daughter with the caption “With Mae Martin in Blackpool. That’s right Blackpool.”

New E4 and Netflix show Mae and George channel 4 pictures

Stuart Robertson, co-owner of St Annes Beach Huts and Apartments with wife Zoe, said: “They approached us I initially just to film at the huts, but then asked if they could hire out all our apartments as a second location.

“We didn’t really know who all the cast were until the filming actually started, so we were really excited to see Lisa Kudrow and comedian Mae Martin turn up on the day.

“All the cast & crew were an absolute delight to deal with and we were thrilled to feel part of such a big professional production like that and I can’t wait to watch it.”

Also starring in the series are Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts, Call the Midwife) as Mae’s new girlfriend George, Sophie Thompson (Detectorists, Bounty Hunters) plays Maggie, Mae’s fellow recovering addict and confidante and Adrian Lukis (The Crown, Pride and Prejudice) plays Mae’s romantic English father, whilst Philip Burgers (The Passage, The Characters) is Mae and George’s enigmatic flatmate Phil.