A Place in the Sun Live!, the official exhibition of the popular Channel 4 TV Series and Europe’s largest overseas property exhibition, will be returning to Manchester between 15th – 17th March.

And we'd like to offer our readers FREE tickets to attend.

Free tickets for every reader to A place in the sun exhibition!

Visitors to the show will have a unique opportunity to meet a range of international property experts from Spain, France, Portugal, Florida and Italy, plus more, and seek property buying advice during and post-Brexit.

The three-day event will also give fans of the popular television show the opportunity to personally meet the current and past presenters, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin, Amanda Lamb and Laura Hamilton, grab a free copy of our latest magazine and speak to current owners of overseas property.

And the TV crew at Freeform Media will also be on the lookout for individuals at A Place in the Sun Live! to audition for future episodes of the popular TV show.

To redeem your free tickets, simply click here

Click ‘book tickets’ for Manchester (top right) and input the code SUN20. You can claim as many free tickets as you want for your friends and family.