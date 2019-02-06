Former Status Quo star to perform in Blackpool

Have your say

When former Status Quo drummer Jeff Rich and his band Triple J perform at The Waterloo Music Bar this weekend, don’t expect to hear Rockin’ All Over the World and Whatever You Want.

The band will bring a mixture of original blues and rock tracks when they appear at the Waterloo Road venue on Friday.

Jeff said: “The band has been around for a couple of years now but we have only recently been doing shows.

“I didn’t want to rush things, I wanted to make sure things were done properly.

“We’re not doing Status Quo stuff. That’s in the past, I’ve moved on now.

“I wanted to do something that I love doing - a mixture of blues and rock.”

Jeff, who has also worked with Climax Blues Band, Stretch and Judy Tzuke, is joined by Jamie Godfrey on guitar and vocals and Andy Pearson on bass.

He added: “It’s not as easy for an original band nowadays. The tribute stuff has killed it for new bands.

“People want to go out and hear the numbers they know.

“It never used to be that way; people would hear about a new band and want to go and listen to what they were doing.

“But we are picking up new fans which is great.”

The band released Chapter One, their first full length album, to great acclaim last January.

Colin Appleby, director of Coast Town Events Limited, said: “Lifetime music industry veteran and drumming powerhouse Jeff formed Triple J in early 2015 with the larger than life Yorkshireman Jamie Godfrey on guitar and vocals.

“The band has been taking their modern, rockin’ Blues sound out on the road across the UK and we are delighted to be featuring them at The Waterloo Music Bar.

“The album features 12 tracks with its roots firmly planted in the British Blues Power trio tradition.

“Think Joe Bonamassa meets early ZZ Top with a British feel.”

Doors at 8pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the venue or online at www.coasttownevents.co.uk