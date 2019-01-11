Follow in the footsteps of Agatha

An award-winning theatre company inspired by Agatha Christie, Noel Coward and classic Ealing comedies makes a welcome return to Lancaster’s Dukes Theatre next month.

New Old Friends will be presenting their latest comedy thriller, Crimes On The Nile, on February 5 and 6, following their successful Dukes debut last April with Crimes Under The Sun.

A versatile cast of four bring to life lascivious lawyers, crocked captains, fastidious physicians, ardently amorous authors, feuding femme fatales, plodding paramours, colossal kids, friendly first mates and attractive Americans, in this Agatha Christie-inspired romp.

Crimes On The Nile sees Belgian detective extraordinaire, Artemis Arinae, enjoying a cruise along the Nile when tragedy strikes again.

The passengers and staff are suspects and the murder count is growing but will Arinae’s little grey cells identify the murderer in time?

Crimes On The Nile is recommended for anyone aged 12 plus and is directed by James Farrell who was Associate Director of the West End production of The 39 Steps.

Performances at The Dukes take place at 7.30pm on both dates and there’s also a 2pm show on February 6.

Tickets are priced £16.50/£14.50 concessions. For more information and to book, contact The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org

Meanwhile, coming up at the Preston Playhouse, Preston Drama Club presents Searching For Doctor Branovic, from January 16-19.

Emma Tyler mourns the sudden and unexpected death of her husband. But all is not as it seems and, deep in the bowels of a nearby hospital, something stirs…

Enter Detective Inspector Monroe – last seen memorably in Forget-Me-Knot – the grumpy beleaguered detective soon finds himself right in the middle of another mystery which threatens to unhinge his sanity.

There’s a family treat at the same venue on January 25 and 26 when Sparkle Productions returns to The Playhouse with their seventh pantomime to date; Robinson Crusoe.