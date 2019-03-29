Fleetwood pupils set for show with Royal wedding singers, The Kingdom Choir

Tickets are now on sale to see a Fleetwood school choir perform at a prestigious concert in Manchester alongside Royal wedding gospel singers The Kingdom Choir.

Shakespeare Primary School’s choir won the coveted place to support the popular Kingdom Choir when they perform at the city’s Bridgewater Hall on May 7 as part of a tour.

The Kingdom Choir

The Kingdom Choir, who combine gospel style with the more traditional choral discipline, caught the attention of the world when they performed Stand By Me at the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle last summer.

Before Christmas, they invited school choirs across the North West to send in an audition video, and the winning entry would support them in Manchester.

Joanna Newson, who runs the 45-strong choir with Claire Allcock, said: “We didn’t expect to get through and we’re all over the moon.

“The success we’ve had is down to the hard work and commitment of the children.

“They rehearse every day after school, at lunchtimes and even in the holidays.”

The Shakespeare Elite Choir was chosen ahead of rivals from all over Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

Joanna and Claire took over the choir four years ago and since then have won Lancashire’s Last Choir Singing competition in Blackburn and got through to the Music for Youth celebration finale.

Karen Gibson, conductor of The Kingdom Choir, said: “It’s been tough to choose the choirs, but so lovely to see so many singing communities out there.

“I hope we can inspire a new generation of singers.”

The choir will sing one song by themselves then join in with The Kingdom Choir, whose rendition of Stand By Me went straight in at Number 1 on the Billboard Gospel Songs Chart after the Royal wedding

Tickets on sale from www.ticketmaster.co.uk