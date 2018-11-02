First World War hero to be honoured on Blackpool beach in Danny Boyle Remembrance Day event

Fylde coast people can make their own impression in the sand to play an evocative part in marking the 100th anniversary of the ending of the First World War.

Film maker and Olympic ceremony mastermind Danny Boyle has organised a national event on November 11 to commemorate some of those who gave their lives in the 1914-18 war.

Images of some of the men will be stencilled on the sand of 32 national beaches, including Blackpool’s, to be washed away by the rising tide.

Blackpool’s soldier will be Lance Corporal John Edward Arkwright (pictured) with the work designed by sand artists Sand In Your Eye.

But people can do their own silhouettes nearby on the sand near the war memorial from 7.45am to 9.45am with help and stencils available.

John Arkwright was one of the first Lancastrians killed in the war.

He was born in Lancaster and from 1906 to October 1913 he was a member of the 1st Battalion, King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment, dying in a rearguard action following the Battle of Mons in August 1914.

Coun Chris Ryan, Armed Forces champion for Blackpool Council, said: “We are honoured to be taking part in such an evocative tribute to those who lost their lives in the war. Blackpool has a strong emotional bond with Britain’s armed forces and we hope that people will come along to witness this poignant act of remembrance.”

Danny Boyle said: “Beaches are truly public spaces, where nobody rules other than the tide. They seem the perfect place to gather and say a final goodbye and thank you to those whose lives were taken or forever changed.”