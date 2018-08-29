Feast of live music for port

Fleetwood is the place to be this weekend for a feast of live music.

The Fleetwood Folk and Blues Weekend is being staged at venues across the town, from Friday, August 31 to Sunday, September 2.

The official venues this year include the Marine Hall, the North Euston Hotel, The Mount pub and The Bug as well as Fleetwood Museum. There’s a great line-up of artists throughout the weekend, including acoustic sets, singarounds and music sessions which will set the vibe for the weekend. New for this year too is the Singing Breakfast at the Waterfront Cafe at the Marine Hall. www.fleetwoodfolkandblues.com.

The festival kicks off on Friday night with Bernard Wrigley, Scolds Bridle and Steve Canavan heading for the main stage at the Marine Hall.

Saturday sees Anthony John Clarke, Jon Palmer Band, Sweet Suzi and John Carroll, Pete Ryder and Dai Thomas. And the line-up on Sunday will be Henry Priestman and Les Glover, Richard Moss, Mather Robinson Band, Pete Ryder, Dai Thomas, Thistle, Amazing Dick and Bo Weavil and Hadrian’s Union. Additional acoustic acts and fringe events will pack the weekend at other venues including The Mount, North Euston Hotel and The Bug in Lord Street with music sessions all weekend.

