Fairhaven Lake will stage live music and family puppet show, Rabbit Girl and the Search for Wonder

A family show featuring storytelling, live music and puppetry will be heading to Fairhaven Lake next month.

Inspired by the imagination of eight-year-olds, Rabbit Girl and the Search for Wonder will be visiting the Isaac Dixon Boat House by Fairhaven Lake at 1pm and 3pm on Sunday, March 3.

Join Rabbit Girl and her dad as they set off on a camping adventure, telling stories of courage, bravery and daring escapades around their campfire.

Watch the story unfold through projection and music, all told by the central character, Rabbit Girl – a wooden marionette puppet controlled using strings.

Dan Mallaghan, writer and director of Rabbit Girl and The Search for Wonder, said: “It will be wonderful!

“It will make you laugh and smile, and hopefully want to hug your loved ones too.

“There are sad moments, happy moments, silly ones and utterly beautiful ones.

“You will hear amazing stories from around the world, told using performance, live music and animation.

“The whole show is an experience, with the audience seated on benches on stage with the performers, sitting around the campfire under a huge canopy.

“And of course, you will get to meet Rabbit Girl herself, have adventures, and discover some new wonders in the world.”

Created by 154 Collective, Rabbit Girl and The Search for Wonder will be their third production following the success of The Adventures of Walter Lemonface and Cardboard Joe and The Book of Mysteries.

The show is being brought to the Fylde coast by Spot On, which brings live art events to communities.

Lyndsey Wilson, scheme manager for Spot On, said: “I had the chance to see the show when it was in its early development and I was truly captivated by the music, the storytelling and the puppetry.

“It’s a beautiful story and the perfect way to spend some quality time as a family - so come and join us around the campfire this March!

Tickets are available from Lytham Tourist Information Centre, by calling (01253) 658443 or at www.spotonlancashire.co.uk