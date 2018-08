On Saturday September 1 Britney Spears will be bringing her Britney: Piece of Me tour to Blackpool.

The show takes place in the heart of Blackpool at Tower Festival Headland and follows Britney’s record-breaking, four-year headlining residency, at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

Fans of Britney can look forward to her performing various classics, including Toxic and Oops! I Did It Again.

She will also be performing new hits, such as Clumsy and Change Your Mind.