Evening of pure comedy at Lowther

Woofers Comedy Club presents an evening of top comedy on Thursday from the cream of the UK comedy scene hosted by Lytham’s very own resident funny man Phil Walker.



Headline act is Tim Clark - an alternative comedy royalty and a legendary regular MC at London’s comedy store for over two decades. And joining him will be the lovable, cheeky chappy of comedy Ryan Gleeson. Ryan runs his own successful comedy club The Comedy Station in Blackpool and audiences instantly warm to his endearing qualities. Don’t miss an evening of pure entertainment, 8.30pm.