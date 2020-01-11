WWE NXT UK Takeover Blackpool II this weekend at Blackpool Empress Ballroom

The wait is nearly over for WWE fans as the superstars of the NXT UK Takeover event arrive in Blackpool this weekend.

The sell-out event takes place this Sunday January 12 airing live around the world on the WWE Network from Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom.

Pictures courtesy of WWE: Kay Lee Ray will also defend her NXT UK Womens championship in a triple threat match against former champion Toni Storm and Piper Niven.

Following the success of the inaugural event WWE travels back to the resort for Blackpool II and fans can expect to see a number of their favourite wrestler superstars from WWE United Kingdom champion WALTER, NXT UK Women’s champion Kay Lee Ray, NXT UK tag team champion’s Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, Imperium, Moustache Mountain’s Trent Seven and Tyler Bate, Toni Storm, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

The Winter Gardens event kicks off a series of UK dates with the Takeover set to debut in York and Bournemouth.

The inaugural event in January 2017 saw the creation of the NXT UK division and the first WWE UK Champion crowned - Dudley’s Tyler Bate.

The NXT brand is overseen by general manager William Regal, who first made a name for himself aged 15, wrestling at the Horseshoe Showbar at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, and hails from the Fylde.

He will kick off the weekend's big drama with a one-man show at the Winter Gardens Arena tonight.

Tag Team belts will be on the line in a ladder match where Gallus will be against Imperium, Grizzled Young Vets and South Wales Subculture.

For more information visit www.wwe.com/shows/nxtuk.