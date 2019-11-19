WWE NXT return to Blackpool sells out in just two hours

WWE is set to return to Blackpool in January and tickets for the event have already sold out.

The wrestling franchise announced it’s officially returning with the NXT UK brand which was formed in the resort.

WWE NXT will be heading to Blackpool in January

The WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II will take place at the Winter Garden’s Empress Ballroom, where the brand was founded, and it will be televised on pay-for-view channels internationally.

The event, which was announced on Saturday, sold out in two hours after tickets went on sale at 10am on Monday.

Following the announcement, 14-time world champion wrestler and WWE executive vice president of talent, live events and creative Triple H tweeted: “In the same building @NXTUK was born. In the place you created a new brand...your brand. The Empress Ballroom. @WGEmpress Blackpool, England.

“NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II. Streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork, Sunday, January 12.”

The inaugural event in January 2017 saw the creation of the NXT UK division and the first WWE UK Champion crowned - Dudley’s Tyler Bate.

The NXT brand is overseen by general manager William Regal, who first made a name for himself aged 15, wrestling at the Horseshoe Showbar at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, and is billed from the resort.

Fans will see all their favorite NXT UK Superstars including WWE United Kingdom champion WALTER who is set to defend his championship against Joe Coffey.

Kay Lee Ray will also defend her NXT UK Women’s Championship in a triple threat match against former champion Toni Storm and Piper Niven.

While the brand’s Tag Team belts will be on the line in a ladder match where Gallus will be against Imperium, Grizzled Young Vets and South Wales Subculture.

Fans have also been told to expect to see Moustache Mountain’s Trent Seven & Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.