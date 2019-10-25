Will Young invites young artist Asher Knight to perform on his Autumn tour with final date at Blackpool Opera House

Young artist Asher Knight will be appearing with singer Will Young at Blackpool’s Opera House this Tuesday October 29.

The Bradford-born singer and songwriter has been supporting Young on his recent Autumn tour having previously joined the likes of The Vamps, Boyzone, All Saints and Steps.

The 21-year-old has had an impressive year and released his debut EP 'Step Back' in May 2019.

He said: ""In the last couple of years I’ve changed so much as a person, becoming more confident and discovering more about myself.

"That's something everyone goes through, but sometimes people don’t like the change."

Asher discovered his passion for music and singing aged 15, after admitting from suﬀering low self-esteem and bullying as a child at school.

Working with vocal coach CeCe Sammy at the age of 16 propelled him along his new career path — and he has since worked with writing greats including Cuttfather, Mark Owen, Jon Maguire, Olly Murs and James Blunt

He most recently graced the stage at arenas across the country supporting The Vamps. With work already in progress for his follow up EP, Asher’s future is set to be very exciting as he writes, records and prepares for further releases down the line, more upcoming tour supports and starts to launch his career across the rest of the world.

Asher Knight joins Will Young at the Opera House on Tuesday October 29

For tickets visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/will-young