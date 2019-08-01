Whitney Queen of the Night production to play at Opera House in Blackpool

Elesha Paul Moses is certainly not afraid of a challenge.

Determined to carve a career in the music industry the 38-year-old vocalist has given it her all. Persistence has paid off as she is now stepping into the shoes of one of the world's greatest power houses - Whitney Houston.

The former Voice and X-Factor talent will be touring once again in the Whitney - Queen of the Night production , fresh on the back of hanging up the stiletto's on another onstage tribute to the Queen of rock, Tina Turner.

Now following a hit run on the West End, the celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of all time will play at the Opera House on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Before her death in 2012, Whitney had been hailed as the most awarded artist of all time, by Guinness World Records – with six Grammy Awards and 30 Billboard Music Awards among her 415 titles.

The concert production features three decades of nostalgic hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill and The Greatest Love Of All.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Friday August 2)

Whitney – Queen Of The Night will star Elesha as Whitney supported by a stunning live band. Elesha said: "Whitney Houston is one of the greatest singers of all time, and for me to lead this cast, singing these songs as part of this phenomenal show is a dream come true.”

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, added: “We are delighted to be bringing Whitney – Queen Of The Night to Blackpool, direct from its sell-out West End shows.

“Audiences love this stunning show, so if you Wanna Dance With Somebody, we can’t wait to see you there.”

The concert production has toured extensively across the UK and Europe for the past three years, and in March made its West End debut in front of a sold-out audience at London’s Savoy Theatre.

Tickets for Blackpool go on sale at 10am on Friday, August 2 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com.







